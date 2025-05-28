President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on his 60th birthday, describing him as a dedicated public servant with notable contributions to both Rivers State and Nigeria.

In a statement released by presidential spokesman Mr Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu praised Amaechi’s record of service, noting his tenure as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and two-term Governor of the state. He also highlighted Amaechi’s leadership as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Amaechi later served as Minister of Transportation under President Muhammadu Buhari for eight years, where he played a key role in Nigeria’s transport sector reforms.

President Tinubu prayed for God’s continued grace upon Amaechi and wished him many more years in good health and fruitful political endeavours.