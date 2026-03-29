President Bola Tinubu has directed the Accountant-General of the Federation to establish a special account for a fund dedicated to those who serve, injured soldiers, and families of fallen heroes on the occasion of his 74th birthday. President Tinubu announced on Sunday, as part of an activity to celebrate his…...

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Accountant-General of the Federation to establish a special account for a fund dedicated to those who serve, injured soldiers, and families of fallen heroes on the occasion of his 74th birthday.

President Tinubu announced on Sunday, as part of an activity to celebrate his birthday and “the valiant men and women of our Armed Forces.”

The President called on Governors, members of the National Assembly, the private sector and friends to donate and support the initiative to help sustain the morale of troops on the front line.

Tinubu wrote, “Today, I have directed the Accountant-General of the Federation to establish a special account for a fund dedicated to those who serve, those wounded in the line of duty, and the families of those who have paid the ultimate price.

“As a personal commitment, all my salaries since assuming office will be paid into this account as seed funding, irrespective of existing insurance and welfare schemes for members of our armed forces. This fund will directly support those who have lost their limbs, and the widows, widowers, and children of those who laid down their lives in service to our dear country.”

The President added, “I call on our Governors, members of the National Assembly, the private sector, my friends and all well-wishers to support this initiative. Details of the account will be made available in due course.

“We must never forget those who stand in harm’s way for our peace, nor the sacrifices borne by their families. This is not charity. It is a duty. And we will fulfil it.”