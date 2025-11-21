President Bola Tinubu on Friday reaffirmed his belief that Nigeria’s unity remains steadfast despite political disagreements, stressing that “the values that bind us together… are more enduring and stronger than what divides us.” The President’s remarks were delivered in Lagos during the 8...

President Bola Tinubu on Friday reaffirmed his belief that Nigeria’s unity remains steadfast despite political disagreements, stressing that “the values that bind us together… are more enduring and stronger than what divides us.”

The President’s remarks were delivered in Lagos during the 80th birthday celebration and public launch of the memoir of elder statesman and former military governor, Chief Olabode George.

The message was read on his behalf by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

In a statement by Yomi Odunuga, Special Adviser to the SGF on Media and Publicity, Tinubu described the occasion as a tribute to “a distinguished Nigerian, an elder statesman, and an accomplished public servant who has lived a full life of service to country and community.”

He noted that Chief George’s invitation reflected “the shared humanity and rich history that connect Lagosians and Nigerians at large.”

Highlighting the importance of cohesion and mutual respect, Tinubu acknowledged that political actors may clash over ideas but must never lose sight of the bonds that unite them.

“The event of today has again demonstrated that, as politicians, we can shout and disagree. Still, the values that bind us together as members of the same household living in different rooms are more enduring and stronger than what divides us,” he said.

The President recalled that he and Chief George have historically stood on opposite sides of the political divide since 1999. However, he emphasized that such differences “have not diminished the mutual respect they share as leaders committed to Nigeria’s progress.”

READ ALSO: Shettima to Represent Tinubu at G20 Summit in South Africa

He also commended the celebrant for his contributions to national discourse.

Reflecting on Chief George’s milestone, Tinubu described reaching 80 as “evidence of divine grace and personal resilience,” recalling with humour the celebrant’s past remark that he would go into exile if Tinubu became President.

“I pleaded with him that he would have a change of heart, because we would all remain in Nigeria and work together to achieve the peaceful and prosperous Nigeria that was our collective dream,” he said.

On the newly unveiled memoir, Tinubu said it offers valuable insights into Chief George’s early life in Lagos, his military career, tenure as Military Governor of old Ondo State, leadership at the Nigerian Ports Authority, and political engagements.

He expressed confidence that the book would serve as a resource on “leadership, public service, party organisation, and military doctrine,” and encouraged guests to acquire copies for personal and institutional use.

Concluding his message, Tinubu wished Chief George continued good health and strength, praying for “many more years of service to God and humanity.”