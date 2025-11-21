Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday departed Abuja for Johannesburg, South Africa, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for this weekend. A statement from Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of...

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday departed Abuja for Johannesburg, South Africa, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for this weekend.

A statement from Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President, confirmed the change in Nigeria’s representation at the summit.

President Tinubu, who was initially expected to attend the high-level gathering, postponed his trip to remain in the country and receive further security briefings following recent attacks in Kebbi and Kwara States.

In recent days, the President has intensified consultations with security chiefs after the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi and the attack on worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, currently chairing the G20, formally invited President Tinubu to join global leaders, including representatives from the world’s top 20 economies, the European Union, the African Union, and major financial institutions, at the summit, which will hold at the Johannesburg Expo Centre from November 22 to 23.

With the President remaining in Nigeria, Vice President Shettima will lead the country’s delegation.

Discussions at the summit are expected to cover global economic stability, development financing, energy transitions, and strengthening multilateral cooperation.

The Vice President is scheduled to return to Nigeria after the conclusion of the summit.