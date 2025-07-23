Three members of the House of Representatives have officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the governing All Progressives Congress APC....

Three members of the House of Representatives have officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the governing All Progressives Congress APC.

The lawmakers are Taofeek Ajilesoro, representing Ife Central/Ife East/Ife North/Ife South, Omirin Olusanya from Atakunmosa East/West and Ilesha East/West, both from Osun State, and Marcus Onobun, representing Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben of Edo State.

Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, read their defection letters during the plenary.

In their letters, the lawmakers attributed their decision to the irreconcilable crisis within the PDP at the national level, saying the party had lost its founding vision.

They also commended the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, and developmental strides of the APC governors.

But Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda raised a point of order, citing Section 68 sub section 1g of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which deals with the forfeiture of legislative seats upon defection in the absence of a party split.

Mr. Chinda urged the speaker to uphold the constitutional provision and take necessary action regarding the defections.

APC National Secretary, Bashiru Ajibola, and APC Chairman in Osun state are among APC chieftains admitted into the chamber to witness the defection.