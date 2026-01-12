Three students from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), tragically lost their lives in a fatal accident on Saturday in Ilesha, Osun State....

Three students from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), tragically lost their lives in a fatal accident on Saturday in Ilesha, Osun State.

The incident involved an 18-seater commercial bus and a truck. Comrade Salami Ologbon, the Student Union President, confirmed the details in a telephone interview, expressing deep condolences to the victims’ families and the university community.

The deceased students have been taken to the morgue, and the Public Relations Officer of the Student Union Government (SUG), Comrade Ajidagba Akinbobola, released an official statement about the crash, which occurred early in the day while the bus was transporting passengers from Ojota, Lagos State.

In addition to the fatalities, several other passengers sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment in a local hospital in Ilesha.

The SUG has mobilized to support the victims’ families during this difficult time.

Expressing their sorrow, the union extended condolences to the families of the deceased students and prayed for their souls to rest in peace.

Further updates on the incident will be communicated as more information unfolds.