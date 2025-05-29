Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in Nepal on Thursday, demanding the restoration of the monarchy and the reinstatement of the former king as the country’s head of state.

Protesters marched through the main circle in Kathmandu, carrying flags and screaming slogans, demanding the return of the king and the restoration of Hinduism as a state religion.

Only a few hundred meters (foot) from the pro-monarchy protesters, their opponents, who favor Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, had assembled at the exhibition grounds to celebrate Republic Day.

There was fear that these two groups could likely clash and create trouble in the city.

Hundreds of riot police kept the two groups apart and authorities had given them permission on different times to take out their rallies.

Nepal abolished the monarchy and turned the nation into a republic in 2008, bringing in a president as the head of the state.

The pro-monarchy supporters had announced they were restarting their protests from Thursday.

There has been growing demand in recent months for Gyanendra Shah to be reinstated as king and Hinduism to be brought back as a state religion.

Royalist groups accuse the country’s major political parties of corruption and failed governance and say people are frustrated with politicians.