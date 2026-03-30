…Slams Ibadan Convention The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, has declared that key figures who resisted reconciliation within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have now exited the party, saying their departure has created room for loyal members to rebuild ahead of the 2027 elections. Speaking at the PDP convention…...

…Slams Ibadan Convention

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, has declared that key figures who resisted reconciliation within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have now exited the party, saying their departure has created room for loyal members to rebuild ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking at the PDP convention in Abuja, Moro said the crisis that once plagued the party had been largely resolved, noting that many of those who opposed peace had since left.

“In a hurry, those who insisted on not having peace in PDP, or not reconciling, or not ending the crisis in PDP, the governors, 13 at that time, how many governors do we have in PDP today?” he asked.

“Whether they are here or not, only two. All the others have negotiated a way out of the crisis. They have abandoned the ship of the PDP to those of us who are remaining now,” the lawmaker currently serving as the Senator for Benue South said.

The senator described the development as a turning point for the party, stressing that those who remained were now committed to rebuilding a stronger and more united PDP.

He also commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for his role in stabilising the party and facilitating the convention.

“That is why this evening, we must all commend the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, who has remained steadfast, who has continued to commit to the PDP, and who has facilitated this gathering today,” Moro said.

He noted that the convention would produce a new leadership capable of steering the party forward and restoring confidence among members and aspirants.

“This gathering will draw up a new leadership that will steady the ship of state, that will give hope to all members of PDP who want to run elections to have their names on the ballot,” he added.

Moro said the moment required decisive action from party stakeholders, urging members to unite and reposition the PDP as a competitive political force.

“In this defining moment, and like the Americans will say, in the fierce urgency of the moment, we can no longer afford to sit on the fence. A time has come where we must take a position,” he said.

He explained that the party must now collaborate with its leadership structures, including the caretaker committee and incoming executives, to rebuild and prepare for the next electoral cycle.

“That position is why we are here today to collaborate with the leadership of the party, with the caretaker committee, and the new leadership that will unfold today, to build a new PDP, a stronger PDP, a more competitive PDP that will stand election in 2027,” Moro stated.

The senator expressed optimism that the party would regain its footing and attract former members back into its fold.

“I pray that by your collective wisdom today, in the choices that you make, we will have a PDP that all Nigerians will be proud of, one that those sitting on the fence will return to and join the mainstream,” he said.

He added that the ultimate goal was to reposition the PDP in line with the vision of its founding fathers and secure victory in the next general elections.

“To forge a common ground for all of us to contest elections in 2027, to win elections in 2027, and present PDP again according to the ideas of the founding fathers,” Moro said.