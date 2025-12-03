Afrobeats legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face, has finally addressed the speculation surrounding his marriage to his wife, Hon. Natasha Osawaru Idibia, a lawmaker from Edo State. In a viral video trending on social media, he expressed deep concern over how far things have escalated, war...

Afrobeats legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face, has finally addressed the speculation surrounding his marriage to his wife, Hon. Natasha Osawaru Idibia, a lawmaker from Edo State.



In a viral video trending on social media, he expressed deep concern over how far things have escalated, warning that the situation has become dangerous.

According to him, fans are already pushing narratives that could put Natasha at risk.

He said he is perfectly fine and urged everyone to “calm down” and “cease fire,” noting that while every family has issues, the public perception of his marriage is getting out of control.

2Face explained that he didn’t make any alarming posts, and pleaded repeatedly for people to stop spreading chaos.

He ended with a strong appeal to friends, fans and family: stop the rumours, stop the panic.

He said, “This issue is getting out of hand, and you people are putting Natasha at risk. I’m perfectly okay. Someone else posted that on my IG; I’m not the one who posted it. Families do have issues, but we will definitely resolve everything.”

Amid the crisis, the Edo State House of Assembly summoned Natasha wife of the musician over allegations of misconduct.

Natasha represents Egor Constituency in the Assembly, was accused of actions that have reportedly “dragged the House into disrepute.”

During a plenary session on Tuesday, Speaker Blessing Agbebaku highlighted that Natasha has been “trending negatively in the media” and emphasized the need for accountability.

TVC previously reported that 2face spoke publicly for the first time since the alleged marital controversy surrounding him and his wife, Natasha Osawaru.

In a short cryptic message shared on his official Instagram Story on Wednesday, the singer wrote, “Help me.”

His post comes hours after his brother, Hyacinth Idibia, raised concern in an Instagram post in which he related his message to an old musical line from one of 2face’s songs.