Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face, has spoken publicly for the first time since the alleged marital controversy surrounding him and his wife, Natasha Osawaru.

In a short cryptic message shared on his official Instagram Story on Wednesday, the singer wrote, “Help me.”

His post comes hours after his brother, Hyacinth Idibia, raised concern in an Instagram post in which he related his message to an old musical line from one of 2face’s songs.

Hyacinth wrote, “You’ve always been ahead, always been brilliant. Lyrics meant to inspire, but somehow it’s unfolding in real time… Painful reality. Allow us save you. You’ve been suffering for too long. God knows.”

The development follows weeks of public drama between 2face and Osawaru.

A viral social media showed 2Face appearing to be arrested in the UK.

The footage, shared by blogger Tosin Silverdam on TikTok, showed officers speaking with the singer outside what appears to be a retail store before escorting him away with his hands cuffed behind his back.

The tension reportedly began in the United Kingdom, where the couple had a heated exchange that allegedly led to police intervention and the singer’s brief arrest.

Another video appeared on Monday during a live session on Daddy Freeze’s Instagram page, suspected to be another incident of an altercation.

During the session, Daddy Freeze was having a conversation with 2face’s former management when the singer decided to join in.

The incidents have fuelled speculation about a possible crisis in the marriage, with fans expressing worry about the singer’s well-being.

Nigerians have continued to react to the alleged altercation, with some questioning the possible circumstances fueling the confrontations, while others expressed the opinion that 2Face had the problem coming.