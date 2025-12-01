A video, presumed to be recent, has surfaced online showing Afrobeats legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, suspected to be quarrelling in a shopping mall in the United Kingdom, which has sparked reactions over an alleged marital crisis between the couple. T...

A video, presumed to be recent, has surfaced online showing Afrobeats legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, suspected to be quarrelling in a shopping mall in the United Kingdom, which has sparked reactions over an alleged marital crisis between the couple.

The viral social media showed 2Face appearing to be arrested in the UK.

The footage, shared by blogger Tosin Silverdam on TikTok, showed officers speaking with the singer outside what appears to be a retail store before escorting him away with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Another video appeared on Monday during a live session on Daddy Freeze’s Instagram page, suspected to be another incident of an altercation.

During the session, Daddy Freeze was having a conversation with 2face’s former management when the singer decided to join in.

2Face could be heard asking her, “What is your problem?”

At one point, Natasha tried to take the phone, as the couple shouted at each other before the session ended.

Nigerians have continued to react to the alleged altercation, with some questioning the possible circumstances fueling the confrontations, while others expressed the opinion that 2Face had a problem coming.

Some reactions gathered on X by TVC News Digital:

@UnkleAyo wrote, “ Help 2face” “Pray for 2face” You’ll think they’re talking about a 14-year-old truant, ditching school to play PS 2 at onile. You’ll not know they’re talking about an almost grandfather, in deliberate self-destruct mode. Please get that Benue man off my timeline abeg.”

Dr_Pharouk wrote, “ Guys, here’s the video of 2Face on Daddy Freeze’s IG live. Omo, he was really changing it for them. This whole 2Baba and Natasha situation is a lot. On the other hand, Annie Idibia is on IG dropping motivational quotes about marriage. What’s really going on?”

2Face has his issues, and so does Natasha; their marital struggle is their business, but the real problem here is Daddy Freeze tabling their matter along with supposed friends publicly.