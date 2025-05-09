Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye says terrorists and herdsmen carrying out attacks in Nigeria are mostly foreigners.

He added that foreign assailants have Nigerian collaborators.

Security forces are re-strategising to curb the resurgence of attacks in the northeast of the country.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai countered terrorist attacks in Mallam Fatori and Izge communities of Borno state on Wednesday, killing at least five. Reports indicate two soldiers lost their lives.

Providing updates on military operations across the country, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, says troops are scaling up operations.

He explained that most of the terrorists, particularly militant herders, carrying out attacks in the country are foreigners.

Reports indicate terrorists are arming and deploying drones for attacks

While security forces are developing new strategies to curb insecurity, locals of affected communities yearn for safety.