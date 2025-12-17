Following a hard-fought contest against Zimbabwe at the ongoing 4th African Youth Games, Team Nigeria was able to secure a bronze medal in the 63 kg category. According to a statement by Kola Daniel, the S.A Media, Office of the NSC’s Director General, on Wednesday, December 17, Nigeria’s Og...

Following a hard-fought contest against Zimbabwe at the ongoing 4th African Youth Games, Team Nigeria was able to secure a bronze medal in the 63 kg category.

According to a statement by Kola Daniel, the S.A Media, Office of the NSC’s Director General, on Wednesday, December 17, Nigeria’s Oghogho displayed skill, strength, and determination to overcome his opponent and claim a place on the podium.

The statement reads: “Nigeria has secured a bronze medal in the 63 kg category at the ongoing 4th African Youth Games, following a hard-fought contest against Zimbabwe.

“Nigeria’s Oghogho delivered an impressive performance in the bronze medal bout, displaying skill, strength, and determination to overcome his opponent and claim a place on the podium.

“The victory adds to Team Nigeria’s growing medal tally at the Games and highlights the country’s rising profile in judo.

“The ongoing African Youth Games in Angola continues to provide a strong platform for young Nigerian athletes to showcase their abilities and gain valuable international experience.”