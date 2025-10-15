Transmission Company of Nigeria has reported that a transmission tower has collapsed along the Eket–Ikot Abasi 132kV Transmission Line following an act of vandalism in Ete Community, Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. According to a statement by the Nigeria National Grid on Wedne...

Transmission Company of Nigeria has reported that a transmission tower has collapsed along the Eket–Ikot Abasi 132kV Transmission Line following an act of vandalism in Ete Community, Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

According to a statement by the Nigeria National Grid on Wednesday, the incident that occurred on October 12, 2025, resulted in the collapse of Tower T35 after several critical structural components were removed.

Upon inspection, TCN engineers discovered additional tower members had been carted away, while nearby towers T7, T33, and T34 also showed signs of tampering.

The collapse has disrupted bulk power transmission through the Eket and Ekim 132/33kV Transmission Substations, as well as the Ibom Power Station, leading to a temporary outage for customers served by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company in Eket and Ekim towns.

The statement further revealed that TCN has begun mobilising materials and technical teams to restore the damaged infrastructure and resume normal power supply. The company emphasised that acts of vandalism continue to pose a severe threat to the stability of Nigeria’s national grid.

TCN urges communities hosting transmission infrastructure to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity around power installations to security agencies or the nearest TCN office.

According to the company, safeguarding these national assets requires collective effort and community cooperation.