The entire membership of the Taraba State House of Assembly has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), marking a significant political shift in the State.

The Speaker of the House, John Kizito, read separate letters from each of the lawmakers announcing their decision to leave the PDP and align with the ruling APC.

The legislators cited the prolonged crisis within the PDP at the national level and the need to “align with the centre” to attract greater federal presence to Taraba.

Their defection comes ahead of the reported plan by Governor Agbu Kefas to formally join the APC on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, signalling a broader realignment of political forces in the state.

With the latest development, all 24 members of the Taraba State House of Assembly now belong to the APC, effectively leaving the legislature without any opposition representation.