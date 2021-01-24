The Chairman of Ardo Kola local government in Taraba State, Salihu Dovo has been killed by his abductors.

The council chairman was abducted early hour today Sunday about 1am in his residence in Sabon Gari Jalingo.

Locals told Tvc news that his abductors later called on an official of the council to announce his killing.

Mr. Dovo’s body was found in a bush as directed by his assailants to the locals.

The image maker of the state police command, David Misal, could not be immediately reached for comments.