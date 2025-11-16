Governor Agbu Kefas has directed the immediate clearance of all outstanding pensions, gratuities, and related entitlements for verified pensioners in Taraba State. The directive was disclosed in a press release signed by Yusuf Sanda, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, highlighting the administra...

Governor Agbu Kefas has directed the immediate clearance of all outstanding pensions, gratuities, and related entitlements for verified pensioners in Taraba State.

The directive was disclosed in a press release signed by Yusuf Sanda, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, highlighting the administration’s commitment to the welfare of senior citizens.

“Taraba State must honour those who have dedicated their lives to public service. Their dignity is non-negotiable, and attending to their welfare is our moral duty,” Sanda quoted the Governor as saying.

The statement noted that a special outreach team will be deployed across all local government areas, wards, and villages to identify and document pensioners who are alive but incapacitated, ensuring seamless payment of their entitlements.

Additionally, the Ministry of Finance has been tasked with submitting weekly compliance reports to the Governor’s office, with instructions that no administrative hurdles should impede the process.

The government reassured pensioners to remain calm, stressing that the payment process is being prioritized and will be executed with urgency.