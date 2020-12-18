Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has gone into self isolation after having close contact with persons that have tested positive to COVID-19.

The governor in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Bello said he had been advised to go into self isolation following contact with personalities that have tested positive to corona virus .

According to the statement, the governor said as a result, he will withdraw from official and physical engagements for the period prescribed by the COVID-19 protocols, with effect from Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

The governor also says he has handed over the administration and management of the state affairs to his Deputy, Manir Mohammed Dan’Iya in line with the provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

He says during this period he will subject himself to the prescribed testing procedure as required by the Sokoto state taskforce on COVID-19, the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) protocols.

Tambuwal assures that In due course the outcome of the test will be made public.

He also call on the people of the state to adhere and observe all the protocols laid down by relevant health organisations in the prevention and management of COVID-19

Governor Tambuwal also solicited for prayers in this trying moment.