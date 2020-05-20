Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has been ​ sworn in for her second and final term in office on Wednesday, ​ in a ceremony at the Taiwan’s presidential palace in Taipei.

Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won January’s presidential and parliamentary elections by a landslide, vowing to stand up to China, which claims Taiwan as its own.

President Tsai Ing-wen says Taiwan is an independent state called the Republic of China, its official name, and does not want to be part of the People’s Republic of China governed by Beijing.

China has stepped up its military drills near Taiwan since Tsai Ing-wen’s re-election, flying fighter jets into the island’s air space and sailing warships around Taiwan.

​ China cut off a formal talks mechanism with Taiwan in 2016 and views Ms Tsai as a separatist bent on formal independence for Taiwan.