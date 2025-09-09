The South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), a leading support group for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has dismissed claims that it demanded the resignation of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun....

In a statement signed by its National Secretary, Rep. Bosun Oladele, the group described the alleged call for Edun’s resignation as “mischievous and devilish,” insisting it was the handiwork of opposition elements seeking to undermine President Tinubu’s economic team.

Oladele said the purported statement was issued by “an unknown and faceless Otunba Adedayo Adewole,” who falsely claimed to be president of SWAGA — a position the group stressed does not exist in its structure.

“There is only one SWAGA and it is headed by Sen. Dayo Adeyeye, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority,” Oladele clarified, challenging those behind the fake statement to identify themselves openly.

Reaffirming its loyalty to Tinubu, SWAGA said it fully supports the President’s fiscal, financial, and economic reforms, crediting them with stabilising the naira, improving debt servicing, boosting foreign reserves to $41 billion, and meeting the 2025 budget revenue target ahead of schedule.

According to the group, these achievements validate the qualities it recognised in Tinubu’s leadership since 2020, when it began nationwide mobilisation for his presidency.

“SWAGA is convinced that Nigeria’s economy is in safe hands, and we are emboldened to commence the second phase of our mobilisation for the President under SWAGA 2.0,” the statement said.

The group urged Tinubu to remain focused on driving growth and development under his Renewed Hope Agenda.