Troops of the Nigerian Army have successfully busted a notorious kidnapper’s hideout in the Badurum Kasa Forest, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a Thursday statement shared on the official X handle of the Nigerian Army, the coordinated offensive was carried out by troops of Sector 7, Operation Enduring Peace.

According to the statement, the suspects fled the scene and abandoned their captives after encountering the superior firepower deployed by the troops.

The statement reads, “In another crushing blow to criminal elements, troops of Sector 7, Operation ENDURING PEACE (OPEP), acting on credible and actionable intelligence, launched a swift and coordinated offensive into a known kidnappers’ hideout at Badurum Kasa Forest, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on 28 January 2026.

“The troops, operating in synergy with the Zango Kataf Police Area Command, Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Forest Guards and local Hunters, advanced decisively into the forest. At about 1759 hours, contact was made, triggering panic among the kidnappers who, unable to withstand the superior force and precision of the joint team, abandoned their captives and fled in disarray into the surrounding bushes.”

The statement added, “The successful operation led to the rescue of eight kidnapped victims unharmed and successfully reunited with their families. Those rescued include Mrs Rashida Musa (19), Mrs Hafsat Nuhu (18), Mr Zakari Saleh (52), Miss Hasiya Yahaya (13), Mr Ahmed Yahaya (14), Mr Ibrahim Saiba (11), Miss Salma Yahaya (14) and Mr Sophan Idris (18).

“This decisive action stresses the Nigerian Army’s robust inter-agency synergy, agile ground manoeuvres and relentless resolve to protect lives, secure critical routes and deny criminal elements the freedom of action.”