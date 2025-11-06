Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have successfully foiled a kidnapping attack, rescuing three kidnap victims, including a six-month-old child, in the Igbonla community of the Kwara South Senatorial District. According to Dailypost, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP ...

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have successfully foiled a kidnapping attack, rescuing three kidnap victims, including a six-month-old child, in the Igbonla community of the Kwara South Senatorial District.

According to Dailypost, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire Adeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin.

The spokesperson identified the rescued victims as Fatima Wasiu, Kudus Wasiu, and their six-month-old daughter, who were earlier kidnapped in Igbonla community on Sunday.

The statement read in part: “In another daring approach in the fight against kidnapping, banditry and all forms of criminality, the Kwara State Police Command under the pragmatic leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, in yet another quick response, rescued victims of a kidnapping incident reported from IGBONLA Community.

“On Sunday, 2nd November 2025, armed men gained access to a residential building, shooting sporadically. Following a distress call, a combined team of police detectives, local vigilantes, and hunters were quickly mobilised to the location.

“The swift action led to the successful rescue of three kidnapped victims unhurt — Fatima Wasiu, Kudus Wasiu, and her six-month-old daughter — while intense efforts are in top gear to rescue the remaining two victims, Wasiu Salihu and Abdullahi Sefiu, and arrest the perpetrators.”

The Commissioner of Police called on residents to maintain the tempo of quick intelligence reporting and information sharing, to enable the Command to discharge its duties promptly and effectively in line with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.