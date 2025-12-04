Suspected gunmen have kidnapped a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Wale Oriade, in Ibadan, Oyo State. TVC News learnt that the incident occurred at exactly 7:06 pm on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, at PJ Square Shopping Complex, beside NNPC Elewure, Iyana Ajanla, Akala Express, New Garage, I...

Suspected gunmen have kidnapped a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Wale Oriade, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

TVC News learnt that the incident occurred at exactly 7:06 pm on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, at PJ Square Shopping Complex, beside NNPC Elewure, Iyana Ajanla, Akala Express, New Garage, Ibadan, where Hon. Oriade operates his office.

Eyewitness accounts confirmed that the attackers arrived in a blue Micra vehicle with two occupants — a driver and an armed gunman, who forcibly seized Hon. Oriade and whisked him away in the same vehicle.

The nature of the attack and the precision with which it was carried out have caused deep concern within his community.

After the kidnap operation, the victim was whisked to an unknown destination yet to be ascertained as at time of filing the reports.

Also, no link has been established neither ransom demanded from the families and political associates of the kidnapped victim.

Confirming the incident, the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Oyo state in a statement signed by Hon. Mojeed Olaoya, Senatorial Chairman, APC Oyo South, and Hon. John Aremu, State Youth Leader, APC Oyo State has requested the immediate intervention of the Nigeria Police Force.

It called on the Police authorities to launch a swift, coordinated, and intelligence-driven rescue operation to ensure the safe and unharmed return of Hon. Oriade.

The statement read, “A timely rescue will not only bring relief to Hon. Oriade’s family but also reassure the people of Oyo State that the Police Command remains proactive and committed to the protection of lives and property.

“The Oyo State APC appreciates the efforts of the Command in maintaining law and order and urges heightened vigilance during this critical time”

Also, the former Senate leader and Chieftain of the APC, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, has condemned the kidnapping of Oyo APC Chieftain, Hon. Wale Oriade, describing the incident as shocking and unacceptable.

In a brief statement, Folarin called on security agencies to intensify efforts and ensure the immediate and safe rescue of Hon. Oriade.

“This is a deeply troubling development. I urge our security operatives to deploy all necessary intelligence and resources to secure his prompt release. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” he said.

Folarin also reiterated the need for tighter security collaboration across Oyo State to curb the growing wave of kidnappings and appealed to residents to remain calm while providing credible information that could aid the rescue operation.