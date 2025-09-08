The Police in Akwa Ibom say they’ve arrested a suspected armed robber and cultist in Uyo....

The arrest happened in the early hours of Saturday during a stop-and-search operation at Nung Oku Roundabout along Ring Road 3.

Police identified the suspect as Kufre Aniefiok Akpan, from Nkim Village in Itu Local Government Area.

A search on him led to the recovery of a cut-to-size double-barrel shotgun, two live cartridges, and items suspected to be charms.

During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to being a member of the cult group known as Sky Low.

Police spokesperson DSP Timfon John confirmed the arrest and said investigations are ongoing, with further updates to be made public in due course.