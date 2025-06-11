Suspected armed herdsmen have launched a deadly attack on Agwa and neighbouring communities in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, resulting in multiple casualties and several others wounded.

Among those affected is a pregnant woman, Joy Osita Achugwo, who sustained gunshot injuries and is currently receiving emergency treatment at a nearby hospital.

The Chairman of Oguta LGA, Hon Ifeanyi Nnani, visited survivors on Tuesday and condemned the incident as a horrific assault on peaceful residents in their homes and farmlands.

“The brutal murder of innocent civilians in their own communities is a tragic reminder of the growing security challenges we face,” Nnani said.

While expressing sympathy to the victims and their families, he assured residents that the authorities are committed to restoring peace in the Agwa Clan and ensuring justice is served.

“We will not rest until those behind these atrocities are identified and held accountable,” he added.