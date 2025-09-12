The United States President, Donald Trump has announced early Friday that a suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination was turned in by his father, with the suspect identified as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah student. Trump stated this during a live interview session, Fox & Friends in the...

The United States President, Donald Trump has announced early Friday that a suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination was turned in by his father, with the suspect identified as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah student.

Trump stated this during a live interview session, Fox & Friends in the Manhattan studio at Fox News, explaining that the father of the suspects turned him alleging that his son was full of hate ahead of Charlie Kirk’s Utah programme.

“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump stated

“Somebody who was very close to him turned him in,” the president said.

“The person was involved with law enforcement, but was a person of faith, a minister, and brought him to a US Marshal who was fantastic. They drove into the police headquarters, and he’s there now. We have the person that we think is the person we’re looking for.” Trump concluded.

The Governor of Utah, Spencer Cox, also corroborated President Trump’s statement while speaking in a press conference on Friday, stating that a 22-year-old, Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has been taken into custody.

“We got him. On the evening of September 11, a family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident,” Cox said during the news conference alongside FBI Chief Kash Patel, New York Times reported.

TVC previously reported that the Conservative American activist Charlie Kirk was tragically killed in a shooting at Utah Valley University, where he was hosting an event as part of his “American Comeback Tour”.

Kirk was known for his influential role in mobilising young voters in support of President Trump’s campaign.

As seen in the gory video, Kirk was murdered while addressing the public during the tour. His death, which has garnered criticism and condemnation from world leaders, most especially the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/trump-other-world-leaders-condemn-charlie-kirks-assasination