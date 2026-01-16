The Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of Aminu Sule Lamido, the 34-year-old son of former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido, against his conviction for failing to declare $40,000 in cash at the airport and making a false declaration of foreign currency. The charges were brought by the Economic and Fin...

The Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of Aminu Sule Lamido, the 34-year-old son of former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido, against his conviction for failing to declare $40,000 in cash at the airport and making a false declaration of foreign currency.

The charges were brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a unanimous judgment delivered on Friday by a five-member panel, the apex court ruled against the appellant on all three issues raised in the appeal.

The lead judgment, authored by Justice Adamu Jauro and read by Justice Abubakar Umar, held that the appeal lacked merit.

The court dismissed the appeal and upheld the earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal in Kaduna, which had affirmed the Federal High Court, Kano’s decision.

The Federal High Court, Kano, had originally convicted Aminu Lamido on July 12, 2015, and ordered him to forfeit 25 percent of the undeclared foreign currency to the Federal Government.