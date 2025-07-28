African Women Champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria, have arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Intdernational Airport Abuja with the Trophy won in exhilirating fashion at the weekend in Morocco....

The Team touched down at the Airport a few miniutes ago with Players led by the team Captain, Rashheedat Ajibade, who was also player of the tournament and officials led by Coach Justin Madugu with senior officials of the Nigerian Football Federation.

The team is expected to take a tour of the Federal capital territory with the trophy where residents are expected to give the Falcons a rousing welcome.

The team will later head to the Presidential Villa to meat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a Presidential welcome and reception he earlier promised them prior to the final of the competition.

The Super Falcons won the Women African Cup Of Nations in the Moroccan capital Rabat on Saturday after overcoming a first half two goal deficit to defeat the Atlas Queens of Morocco 3-2.

The final win is a record extending one for the record champions of the Women African Cup of Nations cham[ions and the culmination of what the Nigerian Football Federation referred to as Mission X at the start of the tournament.