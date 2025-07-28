The Federal Government warmly welcomes our gallant Super Falcons on their triumphant return from Rabat, Morocco, where they emerged as champions of the 2024 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations....

This victory is more than a sporting achievement – it is a stirring testament to the resilience, excellence, and indomitable Nigerian spirit that the Super Falcons continue to embody. With unmatched skill, stellar performance, discipline, and unity, our national heroines have inscribed Nigeria’s name in gold on the continental stage, making the nation proud.

On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and the entire Federal Government, I salute the players, coaches, and technical crew for their courage and commitment. You have inspired a new generation of Nigerians and demonstrated the power of sports as a unifying and uplifting force.

Let me assure Nigerians of the Tinubu Administration’s commitment to sustained investment in sports development and in our athletes by providing them with the resources and platforms they need to excel and inspire.

As our victorious amazons arrive in Abuja, this afternoon, Nigerians are encouraged to cheer the team on procession from the Abuja City Gate, through the Eage Square and the Presidential Villa, where they will be officially received.

The Super Falcons have flown the Nigerian flag high and brought joy to millions of our citizens. Welcome home, champions of Africa!