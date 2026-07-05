President Donald Trump on Sunday thanked football’s world governing body, FIFA, for suspending the one-match ban imposed on USA forward Folarin Balogun, clearing him to face Belgium in the Round of 16 at the World Cup. Balogun was shown a straight red card following a VAR review during the United…...

President Donald Trump on Sunday thanked football’s world governing body, FIFA, for suspending the one-match ban imposed on USA forward Folarin Balogun, clearing him to face Belgium in the Round of 16 at the World Cup.

Balogun was shown a straight red card following a VAR review during the United States’ 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 after he stepped on the foot of defender Tarik Muharemovic.

Under FIFA regulations, a straight red card carries an automatic one-match suspension, which cannot be appealed by the player’s team.

However, FIFA announced on Sunday that the suspension has been deferred for one year, making Balogun eligible to feature against Belgium.

It said: “In line with article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year.

“If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement.”

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Balogun has been key to the USA’s progress in the tournament and his absence against Belgium would have been a blow to the team in the game in Seattle.

He has netted three times for the US this World Cup, including his brace in the opener against Paraguay.

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, shortly after FIFA announced its decision to suspend the red card decision.

Also, U.S. Soccer said in a statement Sunday that it accepted and was “pleased” with the decision of FIFA’s disciplinary committee.

“Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans,” U.S. Soccer said.