Nigeria has made a commanding presence in the 2025 CAF Awards nominations, with Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, and several national teams and coaches earning recognition for their standout performances over the past year. The Confederation of African Football ...

Nigeria has made a commanding presence in the 2025 CAF Awards nominations, with Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, and several national teams and coaches earning recognition for their standout performances over the past year.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the official shortlist for the women’s categories on Friday, with Nigerian football figures featured prominently across nearly every award.

Ajibade, one of Africa’s most consistent performers, is in the running for the prestigious African Player of the Year award. She is joined by fellow Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo, who played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Ajibade, who was named Player of the Tournament at the 2024 WAFCON, also picked up Woman of the Match honors in three of Nigeria’s six games. The Paris Saint-Germain star scored once and provided two assists, helping the Super Falcons lift a record-extending 10th continental title under coach Justine Madugu.

Okoronkwo, who stars for AFC Toronto in Canada, was a key attacking force throughout the tournament, finishing with two goals and four assists. She was also named Woman of the Match in the final—further solidifying her place among the continent’s elite.

In the Goalkeeper of the Year category, Chiamaka Nnadozie continues her impressive run, earning a nomination for the third year in a row. The Brighton & Hove Albion shot-stopper is aiming for a hat-trick of wins, having claimed the award in the last two editions.

The Super Falcons themselves have been nominated for National Team of the Year, following their triumphant WAFCON campaign.

READ ALSO: Sanusi, 8 Others Participate In CAF Zonal Administrators Training

Nigeria’s success is not limited to the senior team. The U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos, also earned a nomination in the same category. The team impressed during the qualifiers for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, going unbeaten throughout the campaign.

In the coaching categories, Justine Madugu is a nominee for Women’s Coach of the Year after leading the Super Falcons to continental glory. Meanwhile, Bankole Olowookere, who guided the Flamingos through an outstanding qualifying campaign, was also shortlisted.

Young talent from Nigeria is also in the spotlight. Flamingos captain Shakirat Moshood has been nominated for CAF Young Player of the Year, following her leadership and standout performances in the U-17 setup.

At club level, Bayelsa Queens, champions of the 2025 Nigerian Women’s Football League, have been shortlisted for Club of the Year. They’ll face competition from top African sides such as Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), ASFAR (Morocco), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), and Gaborone United (Botswana), among others.

The 2025 CAF Awards ceremony promises to be a proud moment for Nigerian football, with the country’s stars and teams standing tall among Africa’s best.