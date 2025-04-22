The seminar for the General Secretaries of CAF West Zone B, as well as representatives from Cameroon and Liberia, opened on Monday morning at the Zone’s headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

After the welcome address delivered by the Executive Director, Mr. Philippe Tchere, the official opening of the proceedings took place online under the chairmanship of Mr. Kurt Edwin-Simeon Okraku, President of West Zone B.

The two-day seminar is organised around the theme “𝐁𝐞𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏” and is being facilitated by Mr. Patrick D. Cowden.

Its objective is to strengthen the managerial and strategic skills of the participants, in line with CAF’s commitment to professionalize and support the development of West African football.

The scheduled discussions and workshops will allow the General Secretaries to deepen their reflection on governance, communication, and leadership, in service of the performance of their respective federations.