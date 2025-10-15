Nigeria is set to play Gabon in the semi-finals of the African section of the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs, following the conclusion of the qualifying group matches on Tuesday. The Super Eagles displayed one of the best performances of the qualifying campaign, with Victor Osimhen charging the attac...

Nigeria is set to play Gabon in the semi-finals of the African section of the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs, following the conclusion of the qualifying group matches on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles displayed one of the best performances of the qualifying campaign, with Victor Osimhen charging the attack with a superb hat-trick before Frank Onyeka rounded off the scoring towards the end of the match.

The Super Eagles sealed their place after a 4–0 victory over the Benin Republic, while Gabon confirmed second place in Group F with a 2–0 win against Burundi and the Ivory Coast’s charge at Kenya to win the group.

DR Congo also sealed their qualification with a narrow 1–0 win over Sudan to finish runners-up in Group B behind Senegal, with Cameroon joining them after placing second in Group D behind Cape Verde.

The play-offs, which will feature the four best runners-up from the nine African qualifying groups, with teams scheduled to decide their fates in Morocco from November 13 to 16.

Cameroon and DR Congo will contest the other semi-final.

TVC previously reported that Crushes. Nigeria’s Super Eagles delivered a commanding performance on Tuesday night, defeating the Benin Republic 4–0 in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Victor Osimhen was the star of the night, netting a sensational hat-trick to lead Nigeria to victory at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny. The Napoli striker opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, converting a sharp pass from Samuel Chukwueze after a swift attacking build-up.