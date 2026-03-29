Presidential Adviser, Sunday Dare, has responded to the critique by former Minister and ex-APC publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, describing it as selective and historically inaccurate.

The response, shared on Twitter, came on the occasion of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 74th birthday.

Dare argued that while Nigerians face economic pressures and security challenges, these issues are not new, noting that previous administrations, including those Abdullahi served in, contributed to structural distortions now being corrected by the Tinubu-Shettima administration.

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On economic policy, Dare defended the removal of fuel subsidies, describing it as a difficult but necessary measure to restore sustainability and prevent future crises.

He highlighted improvements in foreign exchange stability, revenue generation, and investment flows as evidence of the administration’s ongoing reforms.

Regarding security, Dare acknowledged persistent threats from insurgency, organised crime, and cross-border networks, but stressed that Nigeria’s security systems and coordination have improved under the current government.

He rejected the portrayal of the country as collapsing, framing the reforms as a long-term process of structural correction.

The minister also addressed concerns about democracy, noting that Abdullahi’s public critique demonstrates that Nigeria’s democratic space remains vibrant, contested, and open to dissent.

Dare concluded that Nigeria is neither perfect nor painless, but it is far from the narrative of collapse suggested by Abdullahi, emphasising the administration’s trajectory of reform and national rebuilding.

The statement forms part one of a two-part response thread on social media, reinforcing support for Tinubu’s leadership and policy interventions.