Fans went wild as Manchester United secured a 2-1 win against the Premier League defending champion, Liverpool Football Club, on Sunday, after an 84th-minute header by England international Harry Maguire.

Manchester United took a 1-0 lead early in the first, as Cody Gakpo gave the team an equalising goal, thanks to Federico Chiesa’s assist.

Maguire’s goal denied Liverpool a Premier League draw despite an intense game play in the second half with a stunning goal from Gakpo.

The loss against Manchester United has dropped Liverpool to fourth position on the Premier League table with a total of 15 points, putting them four points behind table-toppers Arsenal.

Manchester United still remains far behind with 13 points and 9th position on the Premier League table.