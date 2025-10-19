Fans went wild as Manchester United secured a 2-1 win against the Premier League defending champion, Liverpool Football Club, on Sunday, after an 84th-minute header by England international Harry Maguire.
Manchester United took a 1-0 lead early in the first, as Cody Gakpo gave the team an equalising goal, thanks to Federico Chiesa’s assist.
Maguire’s goal denied Liverpool a Premier League draw despite an intense game play in the second half with a stunning goal from Gakpo.
Read Also
The loss against Manchester United has dropped Liverpool to fourth position on the Premier League table with a total of 15 points, putting them four points behind table-toppers Arsenal.
Manchester United still remains far behind with 13 points and 9th position on the Premier League table.