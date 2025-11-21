The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Committee (JCC) in Kano, has called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to explore alternative, peaceful means of resolving its ongoing dispute with the Federal Government instead of resorting to another strike. In a s...

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Committee (JCC) in Kano, has called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to explore alternative, peaceful means of resolving its ongoing dispute with the Federal Government instead of resorting to another strike.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the association’s Public Relations Officer, Comrade Muddassir Hamza Dankaka, NANS JCC Kano highlighted the negative impact of repeated strikes on students, particularly those already grappling with economic challenges and disrupted academic calendars.

Led by Comrade Yunus Halliru, the student body said it is students who bear the brunt whenever universities are shut down.

“Continuous strike actions land the hardest blow on the children of ordinary Nigerian students,” the statement said, stressing that each disruption sets students further behind in their studies.

The association urged both ASUU and the Federal Government to adopt open dialogue, honest negotiation, and responsible decision-making that places the interests of young Nigerians at the forefront.

“Students must not become collateral damage in disputes they did not create,” the statement added.