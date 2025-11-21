An unspecified number of children have been abducted from a primary and secondary school in the Papiri area of Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State....

The attack occurred in the early hours of Friday, between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

The Niger State Government strongly condemned the incident, insisting it was both avoidable and a direct consequence of the school’s failure to comply with earlier security directives. In a statement, the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, revealed that the government had received credible intelligence indicating an increased threat level across parts of Niger North Senatorial District.

He said that, in response to the intelligence, the government had issued clear instructions suspending all construction activities and ordering the temporary closure of all boarding schools within the high-risk zone. Despite this, the management of the Papiri school reportedly resumed academic activities without notifying or seeking clearance from the authorities.

“This reckless disregard for government security advisories exposed staff and children to an avoidable risk,” the statement said, adding that the administration’s priority remains the protection of lives, particularly those of children in vulnerable areas.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the abduction in a telephone interview. In a statement, the police said investigations had begun, and warned that “necessary action will be taken against the school management for continuing academic activities contrary to the state government’s directive.”

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora also condemned the attack. In a statement signed by its Secretary, Reverend Father Jatau Joseph, the Church said it was providing security agencies with information that may support search-and-rescue operations.

The exact number of abducted pupils has yet to be confirmed.

Friday’s incident comes just days after 25 girls were kidnapped in Kebbi State, further deepening concerns over insecurity in the region.