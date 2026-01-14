Non-academic staff unions in the universities (NASU) have challenged the federal government to expedite action on pending negotiations with their leadership. The Joint Action Committee, JAC, of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education...

The Joint Action Committee, JAC, of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), made the call while reacting to the signing of an agreement between ASUU and the central authorities.

While the unions congratulate the academic staff union and the government for the feat, they task the authorities to ensure a speedy conclusion in like manner to avert a looming lull across the nation’s universities.

TVC News previously reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are set to formalise a landmark agreement aimed at strengthening industrial harmony, improving teaching and learning conditions, and promoting sustainable development within the Nigerian university system.

The agreement will be officially signed on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the Conference Hall of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), located at No. 6, Zambezi Crescent, Maitama, Abuja.