The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are set to formalise a landmark agreement aimed at strengthening industrial harmony, improving teaching and learning conditions, and promoting sustainable development within the Nigerian university system. Th...

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are set to formalise a landmark agreement aimed at strengthening industrial harmony, improving teaching and learning conditions, and promoting sustainable development within the Nigerian university system.

The agreement will be officially signed on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the Conference Hall of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), located at No. 6, Zambezi Crescent, Maitama, Abuja.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Boriowo Folasade, the ceremony marks a significant milestone in the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to build a stable, productive, and globally competitive higher education sector.

The statement noted that the agreement underscores the government’s commitment to constructive engagement with critical stakeholders in the education sector and its preference for dialogue and mutual understanding in resolving industrial issues.

“The agreement is expected to further enhance industrial peace in Nigerian universities, create a more conducive academic environment, and boost confidence among students, staff, and the general public,” the statement said.

It added that the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which identifies education as a key driver of national development and human capital growth.

The signing ceremony is expected to attract senior government officials, ASUU representatives, heads of tertiary institutions, development partners, and members of the media, reflecting broad-based support for reforms in the education sector.

The Federal Government reaffirmed its dedication to sustaining reforms that will strengthen the university system and ensure the delivery of quality, accessible, and globally relevant education for Nigerians.