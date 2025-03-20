The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria has convened a workshop to harmonize the Standing Orders of State Houses of Assembly, with the aim of strengthening legislative governance and promoting uniformity in parliamentary practice.

The workshop, which took place on Thursday,

March 20, 2025, at the Lagos Continental Hotel, brought together Speakers, Deputy Speakers and Majority Leaders from State Houses of Assembly across the country, as well as experts from the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS).

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers and Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, emphasized the importance of harmonizing the Standing Orders of State Houses of Assembly.

He noted that the move would enhance collaboration, improve legislative oversight, and ensure a more responsive and accountable governance framework at the sub-national level.

“As Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, I am elated to see one of my key visions as Conference head being fulfilled. The Conference of Speakers in Nigeria is on the verge of a groundbreaking achievement. We are poised to make history with the planned introduction of a harmonized standing order for all State Houses of Assembly.

“This monumental step forward, which began in 2021 is not just a procedural reform ; it is a strategic step towards strengthening the efficiency, transparency, and uniformity of legislative operations across all State Houses of Assembly. By standardizing our legislative rules, we are enhancing collaboration, improving legislative oversight, and ultimately ensuring a more responsive and accountable governance framework at the sub-national level.

“We are happy to draw inspiration from the our partner – the German Government and the United States of America, whose fifty States operate a centralized standing order. In the African continent, South Africa and Rwanda stand tall in this regard, and Nigeria is set to join the list of countries with harmonized legislative frameworks, further solidifying our commitment to democratic governance and institutional strengthening.” Oyo Speaker said

Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin also highlighted the significance of the ongoing constitution review process, stressing that State Houses of Assembly play a critical role in shaping the constitutional landscape of the country.

He pledged the commitment of the Conference of Speakers to supporting the amendment process and ensuring that the voices of Nigerians are heard.

The Resident Representative of KAS in Nigeria, Marija Peran, welcomed participants to the workshop and emphasized the importance of strengthening legislative institutions in Nigeria.

She noted that the harmonization of Standing Orders would promote consistency, transparency, and efficiency in legislative processes, and enhance the overall effectiveness of State Houses of Assembly.

Peran also highlighted the significance of the 2025 Constitution Review, stressing that it provides an opportunity to address lingering governance challenges and entrench legislative stability.

The Director-General of NILDS, Professor Abubakar O. Sulaiman, emphasized the importance of building stronger, more effective state legislatures.

He noted that the workshop provides a unique opportunity to strengthen the institutional frameworks guiding legislative governance at the national and sub-national level.

Prof. Sulaiman highlighted the challenges facing State Houses of Assembly, including the recent developments in Rivers State, where a state of emergency was declared, resulting in the suspension of the State House of Assembly.

He emphasized the need for a harmonized framework for legislative rules across the states to promote consistency in parliamentary practice, strengthen legislative independence, and create safeguards against undue executive and judicial interventions.

The workshop featured technical sessions, group work, and plenary discussions, with participants engaging in robust debates and sharing best practices.

The outcome of the workshop is expected to be a harmonized Standing Order for all State Houses of Assembly, which will be ratified by the Conference of Speakers.

The event was attended by Speakers, Deputy Speakers and Majority Leaders from State Houses of Assembly across the country, as well as experts from NILDS and KAS.

The workshop was supported by KAS, which has been working closely with NILDS to strengthen legislative institutions in Nigeria.