President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appointed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen,to chair the reconciliation committee for the All Profressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appointed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen,to chair the reconciliation committee for the All Profressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State.

The presidential panel is saddled with the responsibility of addressing and resolving the internal wrangling that has beset the Bauchi State chapter of the party.

Members of the committee include: Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State; former House of Representatives Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel; the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Political), Alhaji Ibrahim Masari; and Alhaji Usman Abubakar Gotomo. The Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi, is the secretary to the committee.

Already, the Speaker Abbas Tajudeen-led committee has swung into action, holding its first meeting late July in Abuja, where issues regarding how to face the assignment were thoroughly discussed.

Speaking at the meeting, the chairman of the committee, Speaker Abbas, observed that the prolonged stalemate in the Bauchi State chapter of the APC necessitated the president’s intervention, which was why the committee was established.

He noted that President Tinubu carefully selected the members of the committee based on their integrity, track record, and capacity to act fairly and objectively, urging them to brace up and meet the expectations by completing the assignment within one month as mandated, ahead of APC congresses.

After an exhaustive deliberation on the origin of the crisis, which dates back to the party’s 2015 primaries in the state, the meeting resolved to embark on a fact-finding assignment by meeting with the relevant stakeholders.

Consequently, the meeting with the identified Bauchi APC major stakeholders was held on July 31 at the Yobe State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, with Governor Mai Mala Buni chairing in the absence of Speaker Abbas, who is the committee chairman.

Some of the stakeholders present at the meeting included two former governors of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, SAN, and Alhaji Isa Yuguda; Sen. Surat Dada; Sen. Salisu Matori; Minister of Health Mohammed Ali Pate; Abdulmalik Mahmood; Sen. Abubakar Maikafi; Hon. Tijjani Mohammed Ali; Hon. Yahaya M. Miya; Hon. Ibrahim B. Hassan; Sanusi Hamisu Ileli; Miro Lallop; Barr. Habib B. Aliyu, and Hon. Abdullahi Shehu Abdulkadir.

Others were Hon. Ibrahim Zailani; Hon. Yusuf C. Nuhu; Hon. Adamu Hamza; Hon. Shehu Aliyu; Hon. Zakariya Salifu; Hon. Hashim Yakubu; Hon. Abdullahi Dabo; Hon. Baffa Buachu; Hon. Garba L. Gololo; Hon. Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi; Hon. Bala Rabilu; Alhaji Bako Abdullahi; Hon. Aminu T. Gadau; Hon. Kabiru Yauka Aliyu; and Hon. Tanko J. Loko.

The committee is expected to submit its report in the coming weeks for further presidential intervention.