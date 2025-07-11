The Southwest Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party has reaffirmed its position against joining any political coalition, declaring that the party remains intact and fully committed to its internal structure and leadership as it prepares for future elections. This resolution was part of a communique...

The Southwest Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party has reaffirmed its position against joining any political coalition, declaring that the party remains intact and fully committed to its internal structure and leadership as it prepares for future elections.

This resolution was part of a communique issued at the end of the caucus meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The caucus emphasised that it is not part of the reported coalition talks making the rounds, urging all party members to remain united and steadfast in their loyalty to the PDP.

“The Caucus states clearly that it is not part of the reported coalition and urges all members of the PDP to remain united, steadfast and continue to stand behind our leaders in the Zone,” the statement read.

The caucus expressed support for the National Working Committee’s position that the party remains open to working with like-minded individuals in efforts to rescue the nation from the stranglehold of the APC.

The caucus also commended PDP Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Ademola Adeleke of Osun for their roles in maintaining party stability and promoting good governance in the Southwest. It called on the Federal Government to release the withheld local government allocations to Osun State, describing the action as unconstitutional and detrimental to grassroots development.

As part of its resolutions, the caucus pledged to intensify efforts toward the PDP’s success in upcoming bye-elections in Oyo and Ogun States, and the Lagos local government elections.

Reiterating its commitment to the 2027 general elections, the caucus aligned with Governor Makinde’s position that the election would be a battle between Nigerians and the APC, with the PDP providing the platform for change.

The caucus advised Nigerians to remain hopeful and rally behind the PDP in the effort to restore economic stability, national security, and responsible governance.