‎South Africa’s Bafana Bafana will play host to three-time African champions Nigeria in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, 9th September 2025.

‎According to information from Gordon Savic, FIFA’s Head of Qualifiers and International Matches, the highly-anticipated game will commence at 4pm GMT (which is 5pm Nigeria time and 6pm in South Africa).

‎Formerly known as the Vodacom Park and later as Free State Stadium, the Toyota Stadium in South Africa’s judicial capital, was opened in 1995 and has capacity for 46,000 spectators.

‎The potentially-explosive Matchday 8 encounter is expected to have enormous implications for which team will eventually win the only ticket from Africa’s qualifying group C to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, and comes three days after the Super Eagles would have hosted Rwanda’s Amavubi on Saturday, 6th September.