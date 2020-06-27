The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has urged manufacturers in the production of hand sanitizers to adhere strictly to global best practices when producing hand sanitizers and liquid hand wash in the country.

The standards agency issued the directive during a tour of manufacturing facilities and advised manufacturers to obtain the minimum requirement standards for producing goods in the country.

The agency noted that it is facilitating business with the deployment of 28 relevant international Standards for Standardisation on Alcohol based Hand Sanitizers to support the manufacturing and importation of essential materials to combat the challenges of COVID-19.