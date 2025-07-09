The Nigeria Customs Service at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, has intercepted a passenger bound for India with $29,000 in undeclared cash and handed the suspect over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation....

Comptroller Effiong Harrison, Customs Area Controller for the Command, confirmed the interception, stating that the passenger had attempted to smuggle the money in breach of Nigeria’s anti-money laundering laws.

According to Harrison, the individual, who was scheduled to travel aboard an Emirates flight, initially declared only $6,000 at the airport’s Currency Declaration Desk. However, a thorough examination uncovered an additional $23,000 concealed in various packages, bringing the total to $29,000.

“This is in contravention of the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, which requires passengers carrying over $10,000 or its equivalent to make a proper declaration,” Harrison said.

He added that the passenger’s international passports and supporting travel documents have been handed over to the EFCC to enable further investigations.

Receiving the seized funds and documents, EFCC Assistant Commander Ibinabo Amachree, who represented the Commission’s Acting Zonal Director, Ghali Mohammed, lauded the Customs Command for its vigilance.

“We commend the efforts of the Area Controller and his officers. The EFCC will take all necessary actions in accordance with the law,” Amachree stated.

The incident underscores ongoing efforts by Nigerian authorities to combat illicit financial flows and enforce strict compliance with anti-money laundering regulations at the nation’s borders.