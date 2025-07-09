The seizure was formally announced during a press briefing on Monday, 8 July 2025, at the Customs House in Bompai, Kano, where the recovered funds and three suspects were handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and prosecution.

Speaking at the event, Comptroller Dalhatu Abubakar, who represented the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, described the operation as a milestone in the ongoing crackdown on financial crimes linked to money laundering and smuggling networks.

According to Abubakar, the arrest followed credible intelligence and a vigilant clearance operation at the airport. The principal suspect, identified as Ahmed Salisu, a Ghanaian passport holder, had arrived from Saudi Arabia on an Ethiopian Airlines flight and initially declined to declare his funds as required under Nigerian law.

“Upon arrival, the suspect, like other passengers, was reminded of the legal obligation to declare foreign currencies exceeding $10,000. He declined. But acting on credible intelligence, our vigilant officers flagged him for additional checks, which led to the discovery of concealed foreign currencies hidden inside cartons of clothing,” the Comptroller said.

A physical examination of his baggage uncovered $420,900 (USD), £5,825 (British Pounds Sterling), 3,946,500 West African CFA Francs, and 224,000 Central African CFA Francs — all totalling over ₦653.9 million in value.

Abubakar hailed the interception as a testament to the Customs Service’s renewed commitment to safeguarding national security, in close collaboration with agencies such as the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

“Our goal is not only to detect but to deter. Let this be a clear message to criminal networks: we are watching, and we will act,” he warned.

He further disclosed that the operation was part of broader efforts led by Comptroller-General Adeniyi to sensitise border users, including Bureau de Change operators, travel agencies, and airline staff, on the importance of declaring foreign currency.

Representing the EFCC, the Zonal Director of the Commission’s Kano office commended the Customs Service for its vigilance and affirmed the EFCC’s readiness to prosecute the case in accordance with the law.

“This is not just about seizing money, it’s about protecting national security. Illicit cash movement has long been a funding source for terrorism, banditry, and transnational crime,” he stated.

The EFCC official also highlighted that the seizure aligns with the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, which mandate declaration of foreign currency above $10,000 at the nation’s entry and exit points.

He called on stakeholders in the aviation and financial sectors to remain vigilant and committed to intelligence sharing to prevent further breaches.