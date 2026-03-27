Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has ordered the suspension of civil servants absent from their duty posts after 10 a.m. on Thursday. The order followed an unannounced inspection of the Anambra State Secretariat in Awka, on Thursday, March 26. The governor conducted a walk-through across ministries and departments to assess…...

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has ordered the suspension of civil servants absent from their duty posts after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The order followed an unannounced inspection of the Anambra State Secretariat in Awka, on Thursday, March 26.

The governor conducted a walk-through across ministries and departments to assess punctuality, discipline, and overall work ethic within the state’s civil service.

Addressing journalists after the exercise, Soludo expressed concern over widespread lateness among workers, describing the situation as unacceptable.

“I walked in office by office and found a significant number of workers not yet at work, as it was past 10 a.m. This is unacceptable,” he said.

The governor mandated that any worker not present at their desk by the stipulated time should face immediate suspension without pay, signalling a tougher stance on discipline within the system.

Soludo said his findings reflected “the good, the bad and the ugly,” noting that while some workers demonstrated commitment, others fell short of expected standards.

He warned that underperforming staff, described as “bad eggs,” would be removed, stressing that the state could not sustain an inefficient bureaucracy.

“Bad eggs” in the service, he added, would be “shipped out,” as part of efforts to reposition the workforce for better service delivery.

The governor reiterated that his administration would no longer tolerate absenteeism and poor conduct, emphasising a renewed push to build a disciplined, efficient, and results-driven civil service.

He also pointed to ongoing government investments in improving infrastructure and working conditions at the secretariat, urging employees to reciprocate with dedication and productivity.