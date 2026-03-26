Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has sworn in a new Secretary to the State Government (SSG) alongside 13 other principal officers, charging them to prioritise service delivery over celebration as his second-term administration begins to take shape.

Speaking shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, Soludo urged the appointees to see their roles as a call to duty, stressing that the time for celebration ends with the ceremony, while work must commence immediately.

He reminded them that their decisions would impact over nine million residents in Anambra as well as millions of indigenes in the diaspora, urging them to act responsibly and in the best interest of the state at all times.

The governor criticised the culture of excessive celebration following political appointments in Nigeria, insisting that such roles should be viewed strictly as opportunities to serve. “I don’t see the dining table; what I see is work,” he said, emphasising the need for dedication and discipline.

Soludo described the appointments as the first phase of what he termed “Solution Team 2.0,” adding that more appointments would follow in due course after careful consideration.

He noted that all appointees had undergone a thorough vetting process and were selected based on merit, urging them to justify the confidence reposed in them by delivering tangible results.

The governor also warned that public service under his administration would be demanding, describing the roles as a “24/7 arrangement” that requires constant responsiveness and commitment.