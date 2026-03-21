Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, has defended his administration’s ongoing clampdown on certain native doctors, insisting the operation is aimed at dismantling criminal networks rather than suppressing traditional religious practices. Speaking during a media chat in Awka on Friday, the governor framed the move as part of a broader effort…...

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, has defended his administration’s ongoing clampdown on certain native doctors, insisting the operation is aimed at dismantling criminal networks rather than suppressing traditional religious practices.

Speaking during a media chat in Awka on Friday, the governor framed the move as part of a broader effort to curb rising criminality allegedly linked to ritual practices and illicit spiritual services.

Soludo stressed that his government draws a clear line between legitimate traditional worship and activities that enable crime, noting that the state remains committed to upholding religious freedom.

“They call it ‘oso Soludo,’ that is the run by criminal native doctors. We have made this very clear over and over again that we understand traditional religion.

“We also understand the difference between the traditional religion and criminal idolatry. We support freedom of worship, freedom of religion.

“Anybody can worship the way you want, provided you realise that your own right ends where the other person’s own starts,” he said.

“Where your own practices and preaches now breed criminality, that is where we come in. Traditional religion is a purist religion,” he added.

The governor alleged that some practitioners have become enablers of violent crimes, including kidnapping and armed robbery, by preparing charms and offering spiritual backing to perpetrators.

He further linked such activities to the spread of practices like ‘Ego Mbute,’ ‘Oke-Ite,’ and ‘Yahoo Plus,’ which he said have contributed to a troubling resurgence of exploitative idolatry in parts of Igbo society.

According to Soludo, these acts bear no connection to authentic traditional medicine or spiritual practices rooted in service to humanity, warning that individuals involved will be identified and dealt with decisively as part of the state’s law enforcement efforts.