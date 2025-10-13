A soldier serving at 221 Battalion, Wawa Cantonment, Niger State, has been reported to have killed his wife and committed suicide in his private apartment within the barracks. This was disclosed in a Monday statement signed by Captain Stephen Nwankwo, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relat...

A soldier serving at 221 Battalion, Wawa Cantonment, Niger State, has been reported to have killed his wife and committed suicide in his private apartment within the barracks.

This was disclosed in a Monday statement signed by Captain Stephen Nwankwo, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 22 Armoured Brigade.

According to the statement, the soldier who has been identified as Lance Corporal Akenleye Femi and his wife were suddenly found dead in their apartment at Block 15, Room 24, Corporals and Below Quarters.

The statement reads, “The 22 Armourd Brigade, Nigerian Army (NA), is aware of the news in respect of its personnel, Lance Corporal Akenleye Femi, serving at 221 Battalion, Wawa Cantonment, who is suspected to have killed his wife and committed suicide.

“The tragic incident which occurred on 11 October 2025 at Wawa Cantonment, Niger State, has caused a tense atmosphere, leaving the barracks residents in shock as to the circumstances that could have led to such an unfortunate incident.

“Lance Corporal Femi and his wife were suddenly found dead in their apartment at Block 15, Room 24, Corporals and Below Quarters, Wawa Cantonment.”

The statement further disclosed that a preliminary investigation revealed that the soldier was on duty within the Cantonment and had sought permission from his superior to attend to personal needs and return to duty. This followed the discovery of the dead bodies lying in their apartment.

The remains of the deceased have been preserved, while an in-depth investigation has since commenced to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

The NA deeply regrets this, while it commiserates with the family, colleagues, and friends of the deceased over the painful loss. The army also prays for the peaceful repose of their souls.

The Commander of the 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, assures the general public that the circumstances leading to the sad incident will be thoroughly investigated, and the outcome will be relayed to the public accordingly.

The NA anticipates maximum understanding and cooperation of the public as always, assuring that the outcome of the investigation will not only be made public, rather, further scrutinised, and measures put in place to avoid future occurrences.